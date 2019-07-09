GJ Drops Series Finale

July 9, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





The Rockies had their winning streak snapped on Monday as they fell to the Owlz 12-5 at UCCU Ballpark.

Orem got out to a 1-0 lead in the first but Grand Junction opened the second with three straight extra-base hits and scored three to take the lead on RBI doubles by Christian Koss and Owen Taylor and an RBI groundout by Jack Yalowitz.

After tying the game in the bottom of the second, the Owlz exploded for nine combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings including Jeremiah Jackson's second home run of the game that helped chase Juan Mejia who was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 1.1 innings pitched.

Starter Helcris Olivarez took his first loss of the season after lasting 3.2 innings and surrendering five earned on seven hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Matt Leon earned the win for Orem with a five-inning start as he and Tanner Chock held the Rockies to five runs and eight strikeouts.

Grand Junction gets its first off day in two weeks tomorrow before beginning an eight-game homestand on Wednesday against Great Falls.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.