Mustangs Shut out Osprey 3-0 to Win Series

July 9, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





BILLINGS, Mont. --The Billings Mustangs (9-14) shut out the Missoula Osprey (12-11) 3-0 on Monday after a two-hour rain delay in front of 1,772 at Dehler Park. The game, although originally scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m., would not start until 8:20 p.m. due to heavy rains during the day.

Although it was the second shutout of the year for the Mustangs, it was their first shutout in a nine-inning affair.

Orlando Rodriguez made his affiliate debut for the Mustangs as their starting pitcher on Monday. The Cincinnati Reds signed him as a free agent from the independent league Schaumburg Boomers. Rodriguez threw five shutout innings, giving up two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Osprey squandered several early opportunities, stranding five men in scoring position inside the first three innings.

The game stayed scoreless into the bottom of the seventh when the Mustangs broke through for the first run of the game. After Eric Yang reached on an error, Cash Case doubled to right field to put two men in scoring position with one out. After Yang was thrown out at home on a grounder to the left side, Case scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat to give Billings a 1-0 lead.

That lead expanded in the eighth when Nate Scantlin hit a solo home run to right field to lead off the inning. It was the first professional home run for Scantlin in his 77th game played over a three-year career. He finished 2-for-4 with a double and a home run Monday.

Yang added on to the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to center field later to score Jonathan Willems and make it a 3-0 Mustangs advantage.

Andrew McDonald and Johnnie Schneider (2-1) combined for three innings of shutout relief with four strikeouts and one walk.

Francis Peguero picked up his second save of the year by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

The Mustangs now have Tuesday off for travel and begin an eight-game road trip Wednesday when they visit the Rocky Mountain Vibes to begin a four-game series. First pitch on Wednesday, July 10, is set for 6:40 p.m. MDT in Colorado Springs.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.