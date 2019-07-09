Jackson, Owlz Bombard Rockies in Finale

July 9, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem, UT) - For the second time this season, the Orem Owlz (8-15) hit four home runs in a game, on their way to a 12-5 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (12-11) on Monday night at the Home of the Owlz.

Jeremiah Jackson opened the scoring by hitting his first of two home runs, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead. After the Rockies scored three in the second to take a 1-0 advantage, Will Wilson got in on the fun, smacking a two-run homer to center, tying the game at three.

The Owlz went on to score nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. Jose Quezada picked up his first hit as a member of the Owlz, driving in Kevin Arias with a triple to give the Owlz the lead back at 4-3 in the fourth. The Owlz weren't done however as Jackson drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly and Jose Verrier smacked a two-run homer. The inning was capped with an Adrian Rondon RBI single.

Anthony Mulrine and Kevin Arias each drove in a run in the fifth and Jackson hit his second homer of the game, extending the lead to 12-3.

The Rockies scored two runs in the eighth, trimming the Owlz lead to 12-5.

Matt Leon (3-2) allowed three runs in five innings earning the win while Helcris Olivarez (1-1) was charged with the loss. Tanner Chock (2) worked four innings to earn the save. The Owlz hit the road to take on the Missoula Osprey on Wednesday night at 7:05. Emilker Guzman makes the start for the Owlz against Patrick McGuff for the Osprey.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.