Osprey & Voyagers Canceled Due to Rain

August 27, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - Monday's game between the Missoula Osprey and Great Falls Voyagers has been canceled because of rain. Due to scheduling conflicts, this game will not be rescheduled.

Missoula returns to action Tuesday for a 7:05 pm first pitch against the Billings Mustangs at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The playoff race is in full swing as the O's will look to pass the first place Mustangs and secure a second half title, and last remaining playoff spot for the 2018 season.

The four game series is highlighted by a pair of promotions on Friday, August 31, with the last of four low-level Firework Extravaganzas *subject to fire restrictions, and a Lunchbox Cooler give away to the first 750 fans - sponsored by SWX. Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula or by visiting the Osprey at www.missoulaosprey.com.

