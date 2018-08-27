Voyagers' Monday Night Game Canceled

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers' Monday night series finale against the Missoula Osprey has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The game will not be made up at a later date. Great Falls and Missoula split the two games in the series. The two teams do not play again in the regular season. The Voyagers start a four-game road series Tuesday night at Helena. First pitch against the Brewers at Kindrick Legion Field is scheduled for 7:05. Great Falls returns to Centene Stadium for its final regular season home series on Saturday, September 1st against Billings. The series will run through Monday of next week. For ticketing and promotional information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com, or phone 406-452-5311.

