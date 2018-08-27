Ogden Uses Strong Pitching Effort to Beat Orem 6-1

August 27, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





OREM - James Outman slugged two home runs in Ogden's 6-1 win over Orem on Monday night.

The Owlz and the Raptors were tied up at 1-1 at the end of the first inning. Jeremy Arocho scored for Ogden after Marcus Chiu grounded out. Kevin Maitan scored for the Owlz from a D'Shawn Knowles single.

Outman opened up the second inning for the Raptors by blasting a homer to right field. The Raptors led 2-1 after the home run.

Cristopher Molina was relieved by Adalberto Pena with two out and runners on first and second in the fourth inning. Molina recorded two strikeouts, four hits and two earned runs in his 3.2 innings of play.

Ogden's starter, Caleb Sampen, threw for 2.1 innings and recorded six strikeouts.

Outman hit another homer in the top of the fifth. His second homer scored Chiu who was on second base. Ogden led 4-1 after the two-run home run.

Outman grabbed his third run of the game in the top of eighth rom a Jon Littell double. Littell also scored from a Tre Todd double. These two runs put the Raptors up 6-1 to close the eighth.

Ogden and Orem will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at the Home of the Owlz.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.