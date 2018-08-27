GJ Drops Game Two 3-1

The Grand Junction Rockies ninth inning rally fell short as they lost to the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Suplizio Field.

Down two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rockies had nobody one down to their last out, but kept the game alive when Niko Decolati reached on an error and Daniel Montano followed with an infield single. An error on Montano's single by Chukars second baseman Kyle Kasser moved both into scoring position, but after Chukars manager Omar Ramirez turned to Jose Ramirez out of the bullpen, the game ended when Reed Rohlman tagged out Javier Guevara on a ground ball down the first baseline.

The loss drops the Rockies to 17-11 and their lead in the division over Ogden drops to one, while the Chukars trail by just 2.5 games.

Decolati put the Rockies on top with his 10th homer of the season in the second inning, but after Ryan Feltner held the Chukars to one hit over four scoreless innings, the Chukars took the lead with a pair of runs off Jesse Stinnett in the fifth, and Kasser brought home a run when he reached on a fielder's choice in the eighth.

Rito Lugo earned the win for Idaho Falls by surrendering just one run over six inning with eight strikeouts.

Montano finished with two hits for the Rockies.

The Rockies and Chukars will play the third game of their 4-games series Monday night. The first pitch from Suplizio Field is set for 6:40.

