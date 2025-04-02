Ortho© Named Official Jersey Sleeve Partner of the Houston Roughnecks

April 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks today announced Ortho© as its Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, a first for the Roughnecks.

The Ortho© logo will be featured prominently on the left and right sleeve of all Roughnecks uniforms, both home and away. The uniform patch debuted at the Roughnecks' 2025 season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium on March 28.

"We're thrilled to announce Ortho© as the Official Jersey Sleeve Partner of the Houston Roughnecks," said Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business and Event Operations Catherine Schultz. "With a legacy of excellence in pest control, Ortho's longstanding leadership and rich heritage make them the perfect partner for our team, and we're excited to welcome them to the Houston Roughnecks family."

The Ortho© brand is under the umbrella of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. Ortho© has a longtime reputation of aligning with key players within the sports and entertainment industry, which has included sponsorships with NASCAR and Biffle's Roush Fenway.

"Ortho © is committed to being the most trusted brand in pest control, delivering effective products that protect consumers homes and outdoor spaces," said Jeremy Tiller, Outdoor Controls & Private Label Brands Director of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. "As a priority market, Texas presents unique pest challenges, and Ortho © is committed to providing proven solutions tailored to those needs. Through our partnership with the UFL, we're excited to engage directly with Texas consumers, offering support and products that help tackle everyday pest issues with confidence."

