McCrane, Hines III Named UFL Players of the Week
April 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders News Release
Washington, D.C. - DC Defenders kicker Matt McCrane and Linebacker Anthony Hines III were named United Football League Week One Players of the Week.
McCrane tied a team record kicking four field goals in a game, to help the Defenders win at home against the defending UFL Champions, Birmingham Stallions, 18-11. McCrane sealed the win with a 53-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the game.
Hines III recorded a total of six solo tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss this past Sunday to help the Defenders take their first win of the season.
Recognized for defending homes against insects and keeping lawns and landscapes clear of weeds and pests, Ortho® is now taking its defensive game to the gridiron as the official sponsor of the UFL Defensive Player of the Week Award.
The Ortho® brand is under the umbrella of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. Ortho® has a longtime reputation of aligning with key players within the sports and entertainment industry, which has included sponsorships with NASCAR and Biffle's Roush Fenway.
