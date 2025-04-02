United Football League Names Ortho - Official Lawn, Garden, and Pest Control Partner

April 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League announced today that Ortho© will be the Official Lawn, Garden, and Pest Control Partner of the spring football league.

"The United Football League is proud that Ortho© - a world-class brand - has joined our lineup of corporate partners this year," said Josh Cella, UFL Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. "With a natural alignment around defense and the spring, we have loved creating a unique opportunity that brings in weekly league player awards, a uniform patch with one of our eight teams, and integrations with our broadcast partners, illustrating the flexibility the UFL has in working with partners."

Ortho© will not only bring its pest control expertise to the UFL and its fans, but it will also be the official sponsor of all points after touchdowns, which will take on a defensive theme when they are showcased on telecasts airing on FOX Sports and ESPN networks. In the UFL, instead of a traditional extra point kick after scoring a touchdown, a team may score an extra point by one of three options from either the two-yard line (one point), five-yard line (two points) or the 10-yard lard (three points). During these attempts, a custom Ortho© virtual logo will be displayed on the field during games on FOX, ABC, ESPN, FS1 or ESPN2.

Recognized for defending homes against insects and keeping lawns and landscapes clear of weeds and pests, Ortho© is now taking its defensive game to the gridiron as the official sponsor of the UFL Defensive Player of the Week Award. Ortho will also be the Official Sleeve Partner of the Houston Roughnecks.

The Ortho© brand is under the umbrella of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. Ortho© has a longtime reputation of aligning with key players within the sports and entertainment industry, which has included sponsorships with NASCAR and Biffle's Roush Fenway.

The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.