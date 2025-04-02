Showboats-Defenders Preview

April 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats (0-1) play their first road game of the 2025 UFL season Saturday when they travel to Washington, D.C. for a matchup with the D.C. Defenders (1-0). Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET from Audi Field. Saturday's game will air on ABC.

The Showboats are coming off a 26-12 loss to the Michigan Panthers. Trailing 20-12 with less than a minute left, Memphis was in position for a game-tying or game-winning touchdown. But quarterback Troy Williams was pressured and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by the Panthers' Kai Nacua to seal the win for Michigan.

The Defenders opened their season with an 18-11 upset victory over the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions. The Defenders' defense and speical teams led the way. D.C. recorded eight sacks and kicker Matt McCrane tallied four field goals, en route to UFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Chris Rowland caught a touchdown pass late in the first half to give D.C. a 12-11 lead they would not relinquish.

Adams Turns In Top Performance of Week One

Jonathan Adams had the best week of any wide receiver in the United Football League on UFL Kickoff Weekend.

Adams recorded six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Only St. Louis' Jahcour Pearson matched Adams for receptions in Week One. Adams' 93 yards receiving was 10 better than Pearson's second-best total of 83.

Double Digits for Chambers, Vandenburgh

Linebackers Steele Chambers and Zeke Vandenburgh led the way for the Showboats' defense last week vs. Michigan, with both tallying a team-best 10 total tackles.

Chambers tallied 5 solo stops to tie for the team lead. Vandenburgh recorded a half sack and 1 tackle for-loss as well.

Chambers and Vandenburgh were the only teammates to tally double-digit tackles in Week One of the UFL season. They were two of just five UFL defensive players to rack up 10 tackles or more last week. Only Michigan's Frank Ginda had more tackles (11) than Chambers and Vandenburgh.

Coghlin Continues Coming Through

Matt Coghlin picked up right where he left off from last season. Coghlin was the most accurate kicker in the United Football League last season. He converted on 94.1 percent of his field-goal attempts (16-of-17) with a long of 57 yards in 2024. Coghlin was 2-for-2 Sunday, successfully converting from 50 and 45 yards.

In his professional career, Coghlin has missed just 3 field goals, going 36-of-39 (92.3 percent). With a 50-yarder last week, Coghlin is now 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from 50-plus as a pro.

