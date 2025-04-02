United Football League Announces Week One Players of the Week

April 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The St. Louis Battlehawks Offensive Line, Kicker Matt McCrane of the DC Defenders, and Linebacker Anthony Hines of the DC Defenders were named United Football League Week One Players of the Week.

OFFENSE: St. Louis Battlehawks Offensive Line

The Battlehawks offensive line, dubbed the "Knights of Colombo", are coached by Marc Colombo and is made up of LT Jaryd Jones-Smith, LG Steven Gonzales, C Mike Panasiuk, RG Abdul Beecham, and RT Juwann Bushell-Beatty. They helped lead St. Louis to their first win of the season, a 31-6 victory over the Houston Roughnecks. The team registered 31 first downs en route to setting new franchise records with 273 rushing yards and 460 total offensive yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS: K, Matt McCrane, DC Defenders

Kicker Matt McCrane tied a team record kicking four field goals in a game, to help the Defenders win at home against the defending UFL Champions, Birmingham Stallions, 18-11. McCrane sealed the win with a 53-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the game.

DEFENSE: LB, Anthony Hines, DC Defenders

Linebacker Anthony Hines recorded a total of six solo tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss this past Sunday to help the Defenders take their first win of the season.

Recognized for defending homes against insects and keeping lawns and landscapes clear of weeds and pests, Ortho© is now taking its defensive game to the gridiron as the official sponsor of the UFL Defensive Player of the Week Award.

The Ortho© brand is under the umbrella of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. Ortho© has a longtime reputation of aligning with key players within the sports and entertainment industry, which has included sponsorships with NASCAR and Biffle's Roush Fenway.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.