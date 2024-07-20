Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Second-half goals by Markus Nakkim and Owen Lambe lifted Orange County SC to a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in a clash between two of the past three league title winners.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2024
- New Mexico United Draws with Birmingham, Extends Lead Atop West to 6 Points - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Defeat Indy 2-0 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Early Goal Blitz Powers Win Over Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Early Goal Blitz Powers Hounds Past Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to FC Tulsa 1-0 in Tight Road Match - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Falls 3-1 Against Pittsburgh - Hartford Athletic
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to FC Tulsa 1-0 in Tight Road Match - Memphis 901 FC
- Indy Dropped by Tampa Bay, 2-0 - Indy Eleven
- Detroit City FC Settles for Draw against North Carolina FC - Detroit City FC
- Rising Wins, 2-0, Over El Paso - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 to Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Safc on Support Local Soccer Night
- Orange County SC Names Paul Hardyman Head Coach for the Remainder of the Season
- Orange County SC Blanked on the Road in Tampa
- OCSC Lose to Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0
- OCSC Lose to Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0