Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Second-half goals by Markus Nakkim and Owen Lambe lifted Orange County SC to a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in a clash between two of the past three league title winners.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.