Orange County SC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Ilijah Paul recorded two goals and one assist to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 3-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium, giving MBFC three consecutive wins across all competitions.

