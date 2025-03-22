Orange County SC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Ilijah Paul recorded two goals and one assist to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 3-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium, giving MBFC three consecutive wins across all competitions.
