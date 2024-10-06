Orange County SC Earns Hard Fought Point on the Road in Vegas

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC were held to a push in a 1-1 draw with Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 5. Midfielder Chris Hegardt scored his first goal in Black and Orange as both teams managed to pick up vital points towards their respective playoff push.

Hegardt's first goal for the County Boys came early in the 15th minute, when forward Cameron Dunbar played midfielder Ashish Chattha at the top of the box, Chattha then played a ball over the top of the Vegas defense for forward Ethan Zubak. Zubak played a ball across the box for Hegardt, who finished first time into the bottom left-hand corner.

The lead however was short lived, as the Lights struck back in the 26th minute. After a questionable non-foul call on Hegardt in the build up, midfielder J.C. Ngando played midfielder Solomon Asante into space on the left side of the box. Asante crossed to the back post where forward Khori Bennett headed back across goal and past goalkeeper Colin Shutler. The Lights leveled the match and it was game on.

Shutler kept the Lights off the board again in the 42nd minute, when Asante played through Ngando on the right side of the box. The Cameroonian's right-footed effort from a sharp angle was comfortably saved by Shutler.

Tension began to build between the two sides and continued into the second half. The County Boys were shown three yellow cards for dissent and Vegas managed to not record a yellow card for the rest of the match.

In a match that did not feature many scoring opportunities, the best chance at a winner came from Las Vegas in the 81st minute. After the Lights had recycled the ball back to the top of the box, defender Joe Haggerty ended up on the ball around 30 yards out. Haggerty took one touch and fired a rocket from long distance that Shutler saved at full stretch.

The 1-1 draw ensured that Orange County SC moved into the 7th place in the West, ahead of 8th place Phoenix Rising FC on goal differential with four matches remaining.

The County Boys return to The Champ on Wednesday, October 9 for California Classic Night against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 PM, presented by The Orange County Power Authority! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Midfielder Chris Hegardt scored his first goal with Orange County SC.

Forward Ethan Zubak recorded his second assist of the season.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

LVL 1 0 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

16' Chris Hegardt (1st) Assist - Ethan Zubak (2nd)

26' Khori Bennett

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

34' Ashish Chatta

36' Kevin Partida

71' Markus Nakkim

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

N/A

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Dillon Powers, Markus Nakkim (C), Ryan Doghman, Kevin Partida (Ben Norris 83'), Seth Casiple, Ashish Chattha (Bryce Jamison 75'), Chris Hegardt, Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar (Ashton Miles 90+5')

Unused subs: Tomás Gómez (GK); Charlie Asenio, Pedro Guimaraes, Benjamin Barjolo

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 35% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP:

Raiko Arozarena (GK); Shawn Smart (Grayson Doody 79'), Joe Haggerty, Elias Gärtig (Charlie Adams 61'), Genna Nigro; Solomon Asante (Coleman Gannon 79'), J.C. Ngando, Ousman Jabang, Christian Pinzon (Edison Azcona 61'); Khori Bennett, Valentin Noel

Unused Subs: Austin Wormell (GK), George Marks (GK); All Gue, Vaughn Covil

Head Coach: Dennis Sanchez

Possession: 65% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC @ Las Vegas Lights FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 30

Date: October 5, 2024

Venue: Cashman Field (Las Vegas, NV)

Weather: Tonight's Push helps the Playoff Push. We push on.

