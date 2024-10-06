Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC played to a 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

An early goal from Bruno Lapa put the Beale Street boys ahead as the club extended their unbeaten run at AutoZone Park to 12 games.

Alvaro Quezada found space on the perimeter and picked out Lapa on a cross with the Brazilian using one touch to tuck a goal into the bottom corner of the net. Lapa has scored three goals in the last two games and has a team-leading 11 scores this season.

Oakland equalized on a set piece in the 36th minute with a Camden Riley header.

Memphis sits at No. 5 in the USL Championship Western Conference with three matches remaining in the regular season. 901 FC continues their race to the playoffs with eyes toward a third consecutive top-four finish and first round home playoff match.

Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, October 12 for the regular season home finale and Latino Heritage Night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Memphis 901 FC vs. Oakland Roots SC | October 5, 2024 - AutoZone Park

HEAD COACH STEPHEN GLASS

On tonight's performance:

"I think we got our noses in front and got some really good play from the lads. It didn't look like we were going to give up a lot of opportunities. You go into the game knowing the threat of the set pieces which they're very good at. It's disappointing to lose one. We've got to do a little bit better ourselves.

Where we can't do better ourselves is when Luiz (Fernando) puts it in the goal, he's clearly onside, and it doesn't count. It's 2-0 and it's a huge difference maker in the game. I've said it all season, everything will even itself out. I think we're in for a really good last 7-8 weeks here if it evens itself out. You look at the second half, it's a penalty kick not given. You miss the first one with Lucas (Turci) and choose not to give the one on AB (Cissoko), I can legislate for that. What I can do is the fight and the quality the players show. They continue to do it in the face of some extreme adversity. It's difficult to keep players controlled when they feel things are against them on the field. The discipline has been fantastic. I think if we can continue that and things even themselves out, we'll be in for a good end to the season."

On extending the home unbeaten streak:

It was important not to get beat tonight as well. If we lose tonight here they start to overtake us. It was "important to fend that off and keep ourselves in a nice comfortable position knowing we've still got tough games. We didn't look like losing at any point. Pleased to not get beat, disappointed not to win, but not disappointed in any way with the players' performances."

On the message to the players after the match:

"I think it's the fact that they were very resilient. Things were going against them. I can say things to the players that I can't say publicly and I'll be pretty strongly worded to the players when I do. They've dealt with the situations on the field all season. I hope that they can look forward to things evening themselves out."

On players' frustration during the match:

You go and ask for an explanation and you don't really get one. And if you do, you get a yellow card waved in your face normally. I've decided that it's important that we keep up discipline. Anyone that sees that knows that's a penalty kick, but the disappointing factor for us is the referee didn't give it for whatever reason. Whether he didn't see it or whatever. We look at ourselves and we dust ourselves down and get ready to go again next Saturday against a good Sacramento team.

On the mindset for the final games of the season:

I think we need to keep carrying the threat that we carry. We look like we're going to score every week. If we can carry that on and be difficult to score against, then we give ourselves a really good opportunity to do something special... we're happy with the group we've got this year. I think we're in a really good position to go and tackle the last few regular season games. We've got a very strong group that's difficult to play against with a hell of a lot of heart. I'd love to see them achieve something for all the work they've put in.

