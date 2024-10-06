Las Vegas Lights FC Clinches First-Ever Playoff Berth with 1-1 Home Draw Against Orange County SC

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (12-8-11, 47 points) drew Orange County SC (10-14-6, 36 points) 1-1 on Saturday night at Cashman Field. The draw clinched a historic, first-ever playoff berth for the club with three matches remaining in the regular season.

Orange County opened the scoring in the 16th minute through a Chris Hegardt goal. The Lights quickly responded, though, equalizing in the 26th minute. Solomon Asante served in a well-weighted cross to the back post where Khori Bennett headed in his club-leading 13th goal of the season. With three matches left to play, Bennett is closing in on the club record of 15 goals in a single season.

In the second half, club captain Charlie Adams subbed in to make his long-awaited return from injury in midfield, taking the captain's armband from Asante upon entering.

Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena made a huge save in the 70th minute to keep the Lights level at 1-1. A low cross took a huge deflection from a lunging Joe Hafferty, and the Cuban international made an excellent reaction save to his left. Arozarena also came up with a few saves late in the match to preserve the draw while the Lights had their own chances for a winner.

However, the match finished 1-1 at the final whistle. The draw was enough to clinch the Lights' playoff spot after FC Tulsa lost 1-0 to El Paso Locomotive earlier in the night.

Goals:

16' - OCSC - Chris Hegardt (assist: Ethan Zubak)

26' - LVL - Khori Bennett (assist: Solomon Asante)

Next up, the Lights will travel to Alabama for a cross-conference matchup against Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, October 13.

There are three matches remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin on the first weekend of November. This includes the final home match of the regular season on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. PT against Oakland Roots FC, during which the club will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night.

With a playoff spot clinched, the team's attention now turns to securing a top four spot and thus a home playoff match in the first round. Las Vegas currently sits in second place, just ahead of Sacramento Republic FC and Colorado Switchbacks FC, both of whom have a game in hand.

