North Carolina collects three massive points as playoff push intensifies

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - North Carolina FC captured three massive points towards the playoff push with a 2-3 win over Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium Sunday afternoon. Led by a brace from Ezra Armstrong, NCFC improves to 10-9-11 for 39 points to move up to ninth place in the Eastern Conference, two points outside of playoff positioning.

Armstrong got the visitors on the board early, taking a long-range cross from Rodrigo Da Costa down the left flank, cutting inside, and delivering a brilliant strike past the Birmingham keeper for a goal in the 8'. Birmingham leveled things just past the half-hour mark and despite both teams earning a few half-chances, the match would go into halftime even at 1-1.

Oalex Anderson scored his 10th goal of the season to break the tie with an absolute rocket shot off a through ball from Rafa Mentzingen. Armstrong doubled the lead just a few minutes later on yet another delivery from Rafa. The breathing room would prove crucial as Birmingham scored in the waning minutes to make things interesting, but North Carolina held on to seal the win.

Match Notes:

Armstrong recorded his first brace in the USL Championship and now has five goals this season.

North Carolina has won three of its last five contests in league play.

North Carolina is now three points behind Birmingham with a game in hand.

Up Next: North Carolina FC is back at WakeMed Soccer Park for a mid-week meeting with FC Tulsa on Wednesday, October 9, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Box Score:

Score:

NCFC: 3

BHM: 2

Goals:

NCFC: E. Armstrong - 8' (Da Costa), 65' (Rafa); O. Anderson - 59' (Rafa)

BHM: E. Martinez - 32' (Pasher); R. Zouhir-Takedam - 89' (Mensah)

Cautions:

NCFC: -

BHM: J. Rufe - 48'; K. Hernandez - 46'; R. Zouhir - 80'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

BHM: --

