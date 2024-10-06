San Antonio FC Secures Comeback Win Over Sacramento Republic FC

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC took down second-place Sacramento Republic FC Saturday, posting a 2-1 win at Toyota Field.

San Antonio fell behind in the 4th minute, with Sacramento scoring the opening goal to take an early 1-0 lead.

SAFC was quick to equalize out of the halftime break, as Carter Manley broke through with an interception and slotted in the finish from distance in the 49th minute. San Antonio's offense continued to apply pressure, forcing a Sacramento own goal in the 85th minute to take all three points on the night.

Next Up

San Antonio FC kicks off a two-match road trip next week, first visiting Copa Tejas rival El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SAC: Kieran Phillips (Assisted by Jack Gurr) 4'

SA: Carter Manley 49'

SA: Jared Timmer (Own goal) 85'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 9-14-7 on the season with 34 points, sitting two points below the playoff line with four matches remaining.

SAFC moves to 6-7-3 all-time against Sacramento, notching its first win over Republic since September 2022.

Defender Carter Manley scored his third goal of the season and the fifth of his SAFC career.

San Antonio is 5-1-4 when scoring in the second half this season.

SAFC has scored in its last seven home matches this season.

San Antonio outshot Sacramento 17-10 on the night, the 15th time this season SAFC has matched or outshot its opponent.

San Antonio's defense held Sacramento without a shot for the final 30 minutes of play.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made three saves on the night.

Attendance: 6,875

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks (Trova Boni 46'), Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 69'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Bura, Luke Haakenson (Sofiane Djeffal 46'), Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 80'), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Jesús Brígido, Jake LaCava, Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

SAC: Cristian Parano (Yellow Card) 12'

SAC: Jared Timmer (Yellow Card) 22'

SAC: Trevor Amann (Yellow Card) 68'

SA: Nelson Flores Blanco (Yellow Card) 78'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the win)

I mean, that was a convincing victory. We were the aggressors from start to finish. We, in the night, definitely deserved and earned the three points. If you look at the game in its totality, we took a page out of our old book. That was the SAFC way that people have known and recognized and supported. It was incredibly hard work. The guys put in an incredible shift, and they deserved those three points.

(On the upcoming fixture against El Paso)

There's no easy games here. It's any team, as we just showed. We beat one of the best teams, not only in the Western Conference, but in the league, so every game is a fight. Every game is a battle. El Paso won tonight, so they'll also be confident going back home, and this will be an entertaining game. It's both teams that will fight, so it's going to be a big battle.

(On the substitutions bringing energy to the match)

That that is our expectation. We ask guys, when you enter the game, you've got to bring that energy and intensity. Your teammates, who may be fatigued, feed off of that energy and intensity, and that's what they did. They continued to be the aggressors, with and without the ball, relentless. I mean, we pressed for 90-plus minutes. It was impressive, and the guys, they're exhausted, but they earned the three points against one of the best teams in the league.

Defender Carter Manley

(On the team's response to going down a goal)

Yeah, the mentality was for sure there. Everyone was fighting. Everyone was putting in tackles. No one gave up. Resilience was tested early with that early goal, and we responded well. We responded together and that led to us being successful and winning the game.

Defender Mitchell Taintor

(On the team's comeback)

We've gone down so much this year, and we've really struggled to dig ourselves out of that hole and fight through the game and really believe that we can get something from it. Although I would prefer us not go down 1-0 tonight, the fact that we had the resilience and the willpower to keep pushing and buying into what we said we were going to do all week, and to execute that and get the tying goal, and then to not just rest down and say, 'Listen, we could take a tie here. It still wouldn't be that bad. You know, we get a point.' We kept pushing and it was uncomfortable, but you know that that's what winners do, and I think it was a really good night that set a good foundation for the next four games.

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.