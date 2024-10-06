Augi Williams Makes More History in 2-2 Draw

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Reigning USL Championship "Player of the Week" Augi Williams continued his scoring run with two goals to lead the host Boys in Blue in a 2-2 draw vs. Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium.

Augi became the first player in Indy Eleven franchise history to score five goals in consecutive matches, following up on his hat trick vs. Miami FC on September 28. He leads the Eleven with 10 goals this season-his third consecutive campaign with double-digit goals.

The 27-year-old Williams passed teammate Sebastian Guenzatti into fifth on the USL Championship all-time list with 76 career goals in league regular-season history.

In stoppage time of the first half, Williams took a precision diagonal pass from Maalique Foster, brought it back with his right foot, and turned to finish it just inside the left post to tie the match at 1-1. It is Foster's fifth assist this season.

The Boys in Blue took a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute on Augi's second goal of the night. Captain Aodhan Quinn started the scoring sequence with a long ball up the left side to Douglas Martinez, who quickly headed it to Jack Blake. Blake bent a left-footed cross that Williams finished with a sliding touch. Blake now has four assists on the campaign.

Louisville tied it in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time when sub Jake Morris scored.

Goalie Hunter Sulte recorded five saves in goal, improving his season total to 62.

The Boys in Blue are 12-10-8 with 44 points, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference with four regular-season games remaining. The top eight teams in the East qualify for the play-offs beginning the first weekend in November, with the top four hosting.

Indy Eleven travels to Loudoun United FC for its final midweek game of the regular season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Indy Eleven 2:2 Louisville City FC

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 12-10-8 (+0), 44 pts; 6th in Eastern Conference

Louisville City FC: 22-6-3 (+39), 69 pts; 1st in Eastern Conference

Attendance: 10,780

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

Scoring Summary

LOU - Amadou Dia (Sam Gleadle), 13'

IND - Augi Williams (Maalique Foster), 45'+3

IND - Augi Williams (Jack Blake), 68'

LOU - Jake Morris (Dylan Mares), 90'+4

Discipline Summary

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 4'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 20'

LOU - Aiden McFadden (caution) 29'

LOU - Bench (caution) 30'

IND - Bench (caution) 38'

LOU - Ray Serrano (caution) 44'

LOU - Kyle Adams (caution) 85'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn (captain) Brem Soumaoro, Jack Blake (Laurence Wootton 81'), Maalique Foster (Romario Williams 75'), Douglas Martinez (Elliot Collier 75'), Augi Williams.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien, Cam Lindley, Ben Mines.

Louisville City FC line-up: Damian Las, Kyle Adams (captain), Arturo Ordóñez, Sean Totsch, Amadou Dia (Dylan Mares 81'), Elijah Wynder, Taylor Davila, Aiden McFadden (Jake Morris 81'), Ray Serrano (Adrien Perez 64'), Sam Gleadle (Jansen Wilson 45'), Phillip Goodrum (Wilson Harris 64').

Louisville City Not Used: Wes Charpie, Ryan Troutman.

