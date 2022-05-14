Ontario Reign Playoff Postgame Report (COL 5, ONT 4 OT)

Jean-Luc Foudy scored at 13:37 of overtime to send the Colorado Eagles past the Ontario Reign by a 5-4 score in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles hung on after Ontario completed a furious comeback in the final minutes of the third period to force overtime, scoring two goals in a span of 2:14. The decision gives Colorado a 2-0 series lead in the second-round best-of-5 series.

The Reign got goals from four different skaters in the game, including defenders Nelson Nogier and Frederic Allard, as well as late strikes from forwards Akil Thomas and Vladimir Tkachev. Goaltender Garret Sparks made his first start and appearance of the postseason for Ontario and turned aside 36 shots in a losing effort.

