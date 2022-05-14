Section of Broad Street in Downtown Rochester Closed Sunday
May 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
WHAT
Road closure
WHERE
Broad St. between Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. in downtown Rochester
WHEN
Tomorrow (Sunday, May 15) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DETAILS
The section of Broad St. from Exchange Blvd. to South Ave. will be closed for The Genesee Pregame ROC the Block Party ahead of Game 3 between the Amerks and Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena. The event, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will feature live music, food and drink specials, including an assortment of $5 Genny draft products, $5 Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light and $6 seltzers for fans 21 and older, appearances by various Amerks alumni members, giveaways and inflatables for the kids.
NOTES
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast. The Amerks are expecting a sellout crowd, but a very limited number of tickets are still currently available for Sunday's game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2022
- Section of Broad Street in Downtown Rochester Closed Sunday - Rochester Americans
- Experience on All Levels - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet for Game 2 of Central Division Semifinals Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Ontario Reign Playoff Postgame Report (COL 5, ONT 4 OT) - Ontario Reign
- Heat Finish Sweep of Bakersfield with 6-4 Win - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Takes 2-0 Series Lead with 5-4 OT Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Beaat Admirals - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Section of Broad Street in Downtown Rochester Closed Sunday
- Weisbeck Named Amerks' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year Award for 2021-22 Season
- Join the Amerks for a Weekend of Playoff Hockey with Games 2 and 3 against Utica
- Comets Pull Away from Amerks in Third Period to Take Game 1
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, May 10 at Utica: North Division Semifinals - Game 1