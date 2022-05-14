Section of Broad Street in Downtown Rochester Closed Sunday

WHAT

Road closure

WHERE

Broad St. between Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. in downtown Rochester

WHEN

Tomorrow (Sunday, May 15) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DETAILS

The section of Broad St. from Exchange Blvd. to South Ave. will be closed for The Genesee Pregame ROC the Block Party ahead of Game 3 between the Amerks and Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena. The event, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will feature live music, food and drink specials, including an assortment of $5 Genny draft products, $5 Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light and $6 seltzers for fans 21 and older, appearances by various Amerks alumni members, giveaways and inflatables for the kids.

NOTES

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast. The Amerks are expecting a sellout crowd, but a very limited number of tickets are still currently available for Sunday's game.

