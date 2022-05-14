Moose Beaat Admirals

May 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (2-2) clashed with the Milwaukee Admirals (2-2) in Game 4 of their Central Division Semifinals series Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first period. Austin Poganski found Morgan Barron alone in the slot. The forward wired a shot past Connor Ingram for the 1-0 Moose lead. Milwaukee responded a minute later as Brayden Burke took advantage of a Moose giveaway and beat Mikhail Berdin to tie the contest 1-1. Manitoba struck back with a goal from Evan Polei. Jimmy Oligny gained the zone and found the forward in front. His shot eluded Ingram and gave the Moose the 2-1 lead. Milwaukee tied the contest once again with a power play goal from Cole Smith with under five to play in the first. Berdin ended the first period with 10 saves, while at the other end of the ice, Ingram finished with 14 of his own.

The Moose reclaimed their lead just prior to the second stanza being five minutes old. Oligny found Nicholas Jones, who redirected a shot past Ingram to restore the one-goal Moose lead. Manitoba went to work on a five-on-three power play and added to the lead. Ville Heinola blasted home his first of the series to give the Moose a 4-2 cushion. Manitoba added another tally late in the stanza, as Declan Chisholm found twine off a shot from the point. The Moose took a 5-2 lead into the second intermission and were ahead 34-19 in shots.

The third period saw the Admirals cut into the Moose lead with a goal from Joseph LaBate. The forward stuffed home a loose puck to make it a 5-3 contest in the third. Manitoba fought back as the period wore on and added another pair of goals from Mikey Eyssimont and Luke Johnson to pull away for a final score of 7-3. Berdin ended the night with 22 saves and captured the victory. Ingram was hit with the loss finished with 37 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Morgan Barron (Click for full interview)

"It was good, we kinda talked about that in the dressing room. I don't think we started the series with a lead yet till tonight. That was a point of emphasis for us. I thought that was our best start yet. It's going to be huge to do again Sunday. It's a lot more difficult coming from behind especially early on."

ï»¿Statbook

Morgan Barron has goals in three straight games and five points (3G, 2A) in four games

Declan Chisholm has tallied seven points (2G, 5A) the past four games

Jimmy Oligny has recorded three assists his past two games

Nicholas Jones has registered three points (2G, 1A) his past two games

Ville Heinola has tallied four points (1G, 3A) his past two contests

What's Next?

The Moose battle the Admirals at Canada Life Centre for a decisive Game 5 of the series on Sunday, May 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Single-game tickets for are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Manitoba Moose playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seat for the entire playoff run, are available at MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

You can catch the game on TSN, 680 CJOB, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.