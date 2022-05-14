IceHogs and Wolves Meet for Game 2 of Central Division Semifinals Tonight in Rosemont

May 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL- Tonight the IceHogs and Wolves meet again in Rosemont for Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals at Allstate Arena at 7:00 p.m. Chicago took Game 1 of the series with a 6-2 win Thursday night.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Season Recap

This series marks the third time the IceHogs and Wolves meet in the postseason after colliding in 2008 and 2018. After dropping the first two contests in 2008, the IceHogs rattled off wins in Games 3-5 before the Wolves fought back to take Game 6 and eventually Game 7 for the series victory. In 2018, the IceHogs and Wolves connected in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, sweeping their in-state rivals out of the postseason with a thrilling triple overtime 4-3 win, the longest game in IceHogs history (117 minutes and 22 seconds).

Reichel Continues Dominating Wolves in Playoffs

During the 2021-22 regular season, IceHogs Rookie of the Year, forward Lukas Reichel, led the IceHogs and the season series against the Wolves with 15 points (5G, 10A). On Thursday he notched yet another point against the Wolves with an unassisted goal in the first period. It was Reichel's second of the post season.

Sunday Funday Playoffs Edition

Don't miss out on any of the fun when the IceHogs return home for Game 3 of this series on Sunday, May 15 at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/39eWxe6. Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, will sing the National Anthem and an exclusive Jim Cornelison ticket package is available for purchase! Packages are $100 and include two lower-level sideline tickets and one autographed Jim Cornelison singing bobblehead!

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

If necessary, Game 4 will also be in Rockford on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Game 5 will be back in Rosemont on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch and listen to all the IceHogs 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 50-16-5-5, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Loss (SO) Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m., 1-0 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m. 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

May 12 at Chicago (Playoffs) 7 p.m. 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

8-4-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

85-69-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.