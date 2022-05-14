IceHogs Outshot, Overpowered by Wolves

Rosemont, IL- The Rockford IceHogs (0-2-0-0) fell 4-1 Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves (2-0-0-0) at Allstate Arena to fall behind 0-2 in the Central Division Semifinals series.

After outshooting Rockford 20-1 in the first period, the Wolves took a 2-0 lead into the intermission. The first tally came when forward Josh Leivo scored on the rebound off of the near post at 16:52 in the period. Just under two minutes later, Wolves defenseman Josh Jacobs went across the ice to forward CJ Smith who fired off a one-timer to make it a 2-0 contest at 18:42 in the opening frame.

The Wolves extended their lead in the second period when defenseman Max Lajoie ripped it up above Soderblom from the left point to make it 3-0 at 11:51.

The IceHogs cut into that lead later in the period when defenseman Alec Regula took it all the way down the ice, danced past the Wolves defenders and found the back of the net at 13:19 to pick up his first goal of the postseason and make it a 3-1 game. Soderblom picked up the primary assist on the tally.

Chicago regained a three-goal lead in the third period when forward Vasili Ponomarev worked it out from the corner and it deflected off of the skate of IceHogs defenseman Jakub Galvus.

The IceHogs finished the night with 16 shots on goal, compared to Chicago's 49.

The IceHogs and Wolves will head to Rockford for Game 3 of the series tomorrow, Sunday, May 15 at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. You can still reserve tickets for Sunday's game: https://bit.ly/39eWxe6

If necessary, Game 4 will also be in Rockford on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Game 5 will be back in Rosemont on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.

