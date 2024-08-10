One Run Loss Plagues the Ems for the 2nd Straight Night

August 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver, BC - The dropped game 5 to Vancouver by a final score of 5-4. Eugene held the lead for a handful of innings, but couldn't complete the 9th inning comeback. With the loss tonight, the Canadians have clinched a series victory.

Vancouver got the scoring started with a run in the bottom of the 2nd. Jay Harry led the inning off with a single and Marcos De La Rosa drove him in for the first run of the night. It didn't take long for Eugene to claim their first lead of the night, as they pushed home 2 runs in the top of the 4th. Rodolfo Nolasco led off the inning with a walk and Luke Shliger drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. A couple of batters later Scott Bandura ripped a single to the outfield that scored the pair of runners and gave Eugene the 2-1 lead.

In the top of the 6th Eugene was able to extend their lead. Luke Shliger led off the inning with a solo home run out to right field. Shliger now has hit 2 home runs in his first 5 games in an Emeralds uniform. Jonax Cox followed it up with a double to put a runner in scoring position. For the 2nd time in the game Scott Bandura hit a single and drove home a run for his 3rd RBI of the night. Badura has been incredible in his return to Eugene, as he's hitting well over .350 with a home run and 8 RBI's in his first 8 games played.

Disaster struck the Emeralds in the bottom of the 6th. Tommy Kane came into the game for the starter Dylan Carmouche, and got a quick punchout to start the inning. He followed it up by walking Brennan Orf and Jay Harry got a single. Nicholas Deschamps also drew a walk to load up the bases and put the game tying run on at first. Kane was able to strike out Marcos De La Rosa but that brought up the leadoff man Adrian Pinto. With 2-outs Pinto hit a no doubt grand slam out to left field to give Vancouver the 5-4 lead.

In the 7th and 8th inning Eugene's bullpen arms were great, as Matt Mikulski and Hunter Dula each pitched a quick inning to keep the deficit to just 1 run. In the top of the 9th Thomas Gavello led off the inning with a full-count walk to put the game tying run on. After Scott Bandura struck out swinging, Gavello was able to steal 2nd to put the tying run in scoring position. Unfortunately for the Ems the next 2 batters struck out to end the game and Vancouver has now won 4 of the first 5 games this week.

Eugene has now suffered consecutive 1-run losses in Vancouver and the Canadians have clinched a series victory. The Emeralds are now 8 games out of a playoff spot with 25 games left in the 2nd half. They'll look to close out the series tomorrow with a win.

Joe Whitman will be the starter for Eugene in the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:05 P.M to close out the 12 game road trip.

