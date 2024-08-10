AquaSox Take Down Hops 8-2 to End Losing Streak

(Hillsboro, OR) - For the third time in the last four series' the Hops had won the first three games of the series. Hillsboro entered game four of the series against the Everett AquaSox at Hillsboro Ballpark as the hottest team in the Northwest league and winners of three games in a row. Roman Angelo had pitched five-plus innings in 15 consecutive starts, but he only lasted 1.2 innings on Friday night. Everett took the lead on the first pitch of the game on a solo home run by Michael Arroyo and didn't look back, in their 8-2 victory over the Hops.

19-year-old Mariners' prospect Michael Arroyo continued his hot series by blasting his 19th home run of the year on the first pitch from Roman Angelo. Everett took a 1-0 lead to the second inning where they broke the game open. Four hits, two walks and an error led to four AquaSox runs in the frame. Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly, Arroyo had his second RBI of the game on a single and Jared Sundstrom drove home two more on a single. Roman Angelo was chased from the game after just 1.2 innings.

Trailing 5-0 in the second inning, Hillsboro got a run back. Jack Hurley had his first of three hits in the game in the second and Jackson Feltner had his third RBI-single of the week to get the Hops on the board.

Everett scored a single run in both the third and fourth innings to extend their lead. Bill Knight homered to left-center field on a 1-0 pitch in the third, his 12th of the season and then Josh Hood singled home a run in the fourth.

Hillsboro scored one more run in the fourth to make it 7-2, but that would be the final run they scored in the game. Shaddon Peavyhouse pitched one of the best games of his career, lasting seven innings and allowing just two runs and only walking one for Everett. He received the win to advance to 3-7 on the season.

Jack Hurley had three hits and Jackson Feltner had two hits for Hillsboro, with Michael Arroyo going 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Josh Hood and Bill Knight each had two-hits as well in the 8-2 AquaSox win.

Hillsboro and Everett will play the series finale tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. Jacob Steinmetz will face off against Ty Cummings in the Saturday contest. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.

