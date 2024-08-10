Arroyo, Knight and Peavyhouse Strong in 8-2 Win

HILLSBORO, OR: The Everett AquaSox recorded their first victory in their six-game series at Hillsboro, downing the Hops 8-2 at Hillsboro Ballpark Friday night.

The AquaSox offense provided right-handed starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse run support from the very first pitch of the game. Michael Arroyo blasted a solo home run off of the first pitch thrown by Hillsboro starting pitcher Roman Angelo to give Everett an immediate 1-0 advantage. Arroyo's long ball was his eighth with the Frogs and his 18th minor league homer of the year.

Everett began pouring on runs in the top of the second inning. After Josh Hood hit a leadoff single and Bill Knight knocked his 19th double, Axel Sanchez plated the Frogs' second run by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field. Gabriel Moncada walked to put runners on the corners with two outs, and Arroyo delivered again by hitting an RBI single to extend the lead. Colt Emerson walked to load the bases, and Jared Sundstrom smacked a single that allowed two runners to score, providing Everett the upper hand with a very early 5-0 advantage.

The Hops brought home their first run in the bottom of the second inning, but the AquaSox would nullify that run's impact in the top half of the third inning. With one out, Knight demolished a solo home run over the left center field wall to give the Frogs a 6-1 lead. Knight's home run was his 12th of the year and his second against the Hops this season.

Hood provided the AquaSox their seventh run in the top of the fourth inning. Following a walk from Sundstrom, Hood hit an RBI line drive single for his second hit of the night. The infielder now has four hits in his last two games against the Hops, and 26 multi-hit games in 2024. Everett added their eighth and final run in the top of the sixth inning as Arroyo, the Seattle Mariners' ninth-ranked prospect, crossed the plate for the third time in the game.

From the mound, Peavyhouse was as efficient as any manager could ask for. It took the Tennessee native only 78 pitches to complete seven innings of two-run baseball that saw him walk only one Hop while striking out four batters. Peavyhouse induced 10 groundouts and four flyouts while throwing 55 of his pitches for strikes, which was good enough for a 70.51% strike rate.

Locking down the final two innings of the game was the duo of right-handers from the Dominican Republic. Joseph Hernandez allowed zero hits in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out one Hop, and Juan Burgos secured the Frogs' 8-2 victory by allowing zero runners to reach base in the bottom half of the ninth. Burgos lowered his ERA to 3.51 while tallying a pair of strikeouts.

