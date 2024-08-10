Mariners Call up RHP Troy Taylor
August 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Seattle, WA: The Seattle Mariners announced that they have called up former Everett AquaSox Troy Taylor (2023-2024). It marks the first MLB call-up for him. Taylor is the #23 prospect in the Mariners organization and the 11th-ranked pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
I n 40 games between High-A Everett (11 G) and Double-A Arkansas (29 G) this season, Taylor has 21 saves and a 1.27 ERA (6 ER, 42.2 IP) with 14 walks and 45 strikeouts.
The right-handed reliever has 16 saves and a 1.17 ERA (4 ER, 30.2 IP) with 9 walks and 31 strikeouts in 29 appearances with Double-A Arkansas this season. Taylor ranks 2nd in the Texas League in saves (16) despite not joining the Travelers until mid-May. He was also named Mariners Minor League Pitcher of the Month in May, recording 5 saves and posting a 0.87 ERA (1 ER, 10.1 IP) with 10 strikeouts in 10 appearances.
In 80 career minor league appearances, the hard-throwing righty has 24 saves and a 2.35 ERA (23 ER, 88.0 IP) with 35 walks and 107 strikeouts. He has a 1.000 WHIP and has limited opponents to a .169 batting average (53x314).
Taylor was selected by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of California-Irvine. He was also selected by Seattle the previous year, in the 20th round of the 2021 Draft out of Cypress College (CA).
Troy Taylor closes out the AquaSox win! pic.twitter.com/foln7jJ4o8 - Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 8, 2024
He is the sixth former AquaSox to make his debut this season, joining Jonatan Clase, Zach DeLoach, Stephen Kolek, Tyler Locklear, and Austin Shenton.
