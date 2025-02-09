Eagles Big Game Win Means Free Opening Day Tickets

February 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Philadelphia Eagles pulled through for Emeralds fans and because of their win in the big game, the Emeralds will be giving away free opening day tickets tomorrow, February 10th. You can claim your free tickets only at the Emeralds box office tomorrow from 9am-5pm.

Opening day 2025 is on April 9th against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 6:35 P.M. There is a 4 ticket maximum per person. The Emeralds box office is located at 2760 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from February 9, 2025

Eagles Big Game Win Means Free Opening Day Tickets - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.