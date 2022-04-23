One Run Again? Shuckers and Barons Play Fifth Straight One-Run Contest

BIRMINGHAM, AL - For a fifth consecutive night, the Biloxi Shuckers (9-5) and Birmingham Barons (6-8) played a one-run game as the Barons topped the Shuckers 5-4 on Saturday night at Regions Field.

Birmingham took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when J.J. Muno singled to left, scoring Craig Dedelow to make it 1-0 Barons.

As they've done so often this season, the Shuckers had an immediate response in the next half inning. Luis Urias doubled with two outs and Garrett Mitchell followed with a single to left, putting two men on for Joey Wiemer. The Shuckers' center fielder worked a full count before launching a three-run homer over the left-field wall, his second of the year, to push Biloxi to a 3-1 lead.

In the home half of the second, LHP Nick Bennett (L, 1-1) issued a lead-off walk, and three batters later Raudy Read hit a two-run homer to left that tied the game at 3-3.

In the top of the fourth, Cam Devanney doubled to left field and came in to score on a double to deep left field by Felix Valerio, putting the Shuckers back in front 4-3. The double extended Valerio's on-base streak to 14 games, maintaining a tie with M-Braves' outfielder Michael Harris II for the longest streak in Double-A.

Bennett faced the minimum in the fourth and fifth but ran into trouble in the sixth. Read singled with one out and two batters later Dedelow lifted a fly ball to left field that cleared the fence for a go-ahead home run, his third of the year, putting the Barons up 5-4. All told, Bennett tossed six innings, the longest outing of the year for any Shuckers' pitcher, and allowed five runs while walking two and striking out two.

Biloxi's best chance at a rally came in the eighth when Wiemer singled to start the eighth, his third hit of the night. RHP Lincoln Henzman (S, 2) coaxed a double play ball from the next batter and retired the final four he faced to secure the save for the Barons.

The Shuckers conclude their six-game series with the Barons on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field. RHP Carlos Luna (0-1, 2.00) is set to take the mound for the Shuckers against Barons' RHP Davis Martin (2-0, 2.40) for a 4:00 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

