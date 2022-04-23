M-Braves Historic Comeback Bid Falls Short in 18-11 Loss to Lookouts

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (4-10) scored 10 unanswered runs to take an 11-10 lead in the seventh inning against the Chattanooga Lookouts (8-6). In the ninth, the Lookouts scored eight runs to retake the lead and eventually win 18-11 in front of a crowd of 4,018 on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

The 10-run comeback would have tied the largest ever in M-Braves history.

Jesse Franklin V crushed a three-run homer to right center field to give the M-Braves an 11-10 lead in the seventh. The homer completed a 10-run comeback that started in the fourth inning.

Franklin V finished a double shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI. Atlanta's No. 11 prospect is hitting .255 with two home runs and nine RBI on the season.

Michael Harris II lined an RBI double into the gap in left center to score Jefrey Ramos for the M-Braves first run of the game. That made the score 7-1.

Harris II put together another solid performance, going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a walk. Atlanta's No. 1 prospect reached base safely in all 14 games this season.

The Lookouts hit four home runs, accounting for nine of their first 10 runs.

Then the comeback started. Drew Lugbauer smashed a solo home run to the hill under the scoreboard in left center to make it 10-2. Lugbauer now has four home runs, tied for second in the Southern League.

In the fifth, Franklin V lasered a ball into right center field for a triple that scored Tyler Krieger. Luke Waddell and CJ Alexander each added an RBI, and the M-Braves scored five in the inning.

Waddell went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Franklin V completed the comeback with his three-run home run in the seventh to give the M-Braves an 11-10 lead.

The Lookouts spoiled the comeback with an eight-run ninth to win 18-11.

The M-Braves conclude the series tomorrow at 2:05 PM CT on Sunday Family Fun Day. Kids will get to run the bases like the pros after the game!

The M-Braves will return to the road next week with a six-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits from April 26-May 1.

