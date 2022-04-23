Biscuits Take Control of Series, 7-6

April 23, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PENSACOLA, Fl.. - The Biscuits (7-6) took control of the series versus the Pensacola Wahoos (5-9) going 3-2 in the series after a 7-6 win Saturday night.

The Biscuits started the game with a bang. In the third inning, the Biscuits recorded a season-high six runs off Zach McCambley (0-1). Blue Wahoo catcher Paul McIntosh threw an error on a pickoff attempt that sent Erick Ostberg and Greg Jones home to get the first two. The score would then go up to three after a bases-loaded walk to send Curtis Mead home. With the bases still loaded, Jordan Qsar hit a three-run triple to right. The Biscuits sat comfortably with a 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the third.

Pensacola quickly struck back with three runs of their own in the same inning. Troy Johnston hit an RBI-double for the first run. After a walk, Paul McIntosh grounded out, and Victor Mesa scored. Immediately a line-drive RBI- single to left by Ray- Patrick Didder chipped the Biscuit lead to 6-3 going into the fourth.

In the sixth the Biscuits again found themselves sitting pretty with bases loaded. Mead grounded into a double play but not before recording an RBI that sent Blake Hunt home for the 7-3 lead. Pensacola tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth when Biscuits pitcher Michael Costanzo put two on base with walks. Didder delivered again with a three-run home run to cut the lead to 7-6. However, it was too little, too late as Costanzo sealed the win for the Biscuits with a strikeout to end the game.

Montgomery will conclude the series tomorrow at 4:05 pm when Michael Mercado (0-1, 6.64) squares off against Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 0.00).

The Biscuits return back to Montgomery for their homestand vs the Mississippi Braves on Autism Awareness Night supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama on Tuesday, April 26th at 6:35 PM

The rest of the series will include Military Appreciation Night presented by WOW! Fireworks on Wednesday, April 27th; Craft Beer Night with T-Shirt Giveaway and Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, April 28th; Korean Heritage Night #1 feat. Kimchi Hat Giveaway pres. by Pulmuone on Friday, April 29th; "Fan vs. Food" Challenge & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 30th; and Kids Lunchbox Giveaway pres. by the Montgomery Area Food Bank on Sunday, April 31st.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.