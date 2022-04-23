Luis Urías Assigned to Shuckers on Major League Rehab

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Milwaukee Brewers INF Luis Urías has been assigned to the Biloxi Shuckers for a rehabilitation assignment, the Brewers announced on Saturday. Urias will join the Shuckers' roster and start on Saturday night against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field.

This is the first rehab appearance for Urías as he works his way back to Milwaukee following a quad injury. Urías is the first Brewers' player to make a rehab assignment with the Shuckers this season. The 24-year-old crushed 23 HR and drove in 75 runs for the Brew Crew in 150 games last season. He has yet to make an appearance this season after getting injured in Spring Training running bases.

