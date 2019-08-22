One More Time: Saints Pack a Promotional Punch on Season's Final Homestand August 24-30

ST. PAUL, MN - Yes, the final homestand of the Saints' season is upon us. Cue the aggressive moaning. But, before we all turn into our post-summer zombies let's scream TOUCHDOWN because hockey season is right around the corner. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Cat's" game-winning stop against Iceland....with your dog. Don't forget to treat yourself by celebrating your own one-year anniversary. Let us show our appreciation for another great season from August 24-30.

Saturday, August 24 vs. Chicago Dogs, 7:05pm - Zombie Night presented by ValleySCARE

Are you one of those people who already bought your Halloween costume and candy? If you are, you're pretty smart because we're celebrating the holiday two months early with Zombie Night presented by ValleySCARE. You never know what frightening creatures you might see at the ballpark on this scary Saturday. It won't be too eerie though. After all, you can fend off any zombie apocalypse with your Hawaiian pitchfork on a Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Chicago Dogs, 5:05pm - City of Baseball Museum Series (First 1,500 fans receive Lexington Park pennant)

It's the fourth and final installment of our City of Baseball Museum Series. This time, we're honoring Lexington Park, longtime home of the Saints from 1897 to 1956. The stadium was commissioned by Charles Comiskey to serve as the home for his Western League franchise. In late 1899, that league changed its name to the American League in an attempt to gain Major League status. Comiskey would end up moving his team to Chicago in 1900, where they became the Chicago White Sox. Thus, Lexington Park technically served as the Southsiders' original home. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a pennant commemorating the Saints' association with the historic ballpark. Remember that kids run the bases and get team autographs after the game on this Cub Family Sunday.

Monday, August 26 vs. Chicago Dogs, 7:05pm - Dog Day and 25th Anniversary of Mighty Ducks 2

Why have a night revolving around one animal? This isn't a baseball game. It's a circus. When the wind blows hard and the sky is black, dogs and ducks fly together as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Mighty Ducks 2 and a special addition of our second Dog Day this season. Have your puppies tag along with you to celebrate as one of the all-time classic sports movies turns a quarter of a century. We'll even teach them how to quack in a way that will make Gordon Bombay and the Bash Brothers proud. It's a jam packed night on this Metropolitan State University Gotta Go Monday.

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Chicago Dogs, 7:05pm - Athletically Incorrect Night

He swings and it's an And-1 in this field goal attempt on a par 4! Wait, which sport are we watching? You'll have to find out on Athletically Incorrect Night. Come out and watch all your favorite Saints players score touchdowns, 3-pointers and power play goals. You might get lucky and see a game-winning birdie in an overtime shootout. Hopefully, the game won't come down to a pass interference call. Relax, it's ok to be athletically incorrect at a Saints game. Take a trip to see your favorite team on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:05 p.m. - Augtober Fest presented by Cub

Jetzt geht's ab! Why wait two more months for Oktoberfest when we can get the party started? Our wies'n will be filled with enough lager and folk music to make you feel like you're in Munich. Feel free to dress in full tracht as we say "Prost!" during Augtober Fest presented by Cub. Before the drinks flow in the ballpark make sure you enjoy the craziest tailgate party around on Walser Wednesday.

Thursday, August 29 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:05 p.m. - Sologamy Anniversary

One year ago, those in attendance had the opportunity to do something special, marry themselves. Now it's time to celebrate with our Sologamy Anniversary. What do you get yourself on the first Anniversary? A piece of paper that says "I Love You?" Of course, the modern gift is a clock, so feel free to hand yourself the gift of time, more time for you. Remember that beautiful cake we gave you last year? Did you save the top for your one-year Sologaversary? Don't worry, we'll have cake for everyone that said, "I Do" to themselves in 2018. Don't forget to give yourself a toast with $1 beers on this Thirsty Thursday presented by Normandale Community College a member of Minnesota State.

Friday, August 30 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:05 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Minnesota Corn Growers Association with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Xcel Energy Fireworks Super Show

Come out and enjoy one last Friday night party with us. It's our chance to show you how much we've appreciated your company all season long during Fan Appreciation Night presented by Minnesota Corn Growers Association. After the game, kids get to run the bases and meet-and-greet with their favorite Saints players on the field. You'll also get to enjoy the flavors of 10 different local food trucks lining the warning track. Those scheduled to appear are: 9 Yum Yum, Anchor Fish & Chips, Bacon Me Crazy, HomeTown Creamery, OHM Brownies, Peeps Hot Box, Rollin Nolens, Sumo Egg Rolls, Taste of Twins Territory and Up In Smoke and. To cap it off, put your eyes to the sky for one last Xcel Energy Fireworks Super Show.

It's hard to believe another regular season is coming to an end. Thanks to you, it's been one of our most successful years yet. While the entertainment is our lifeblood, baseball this time of year is extremely important as we try to win the pennant. These games are just for you, and your dogs. If you decide to bring friends and family, please enter the gates in a flying V formation. If the Saints continue to play great baseball it will be their opponents who feel like zombies during the final regular season homestand form August 24-30.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (August 30) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

American Association Stories from August 22, 2019

