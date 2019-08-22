American Association Game Recap
August 22, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 5, Lincoln 2 - Box Score
The Kansas City T-Bones hit the 50-win mark with a 5-2 victory against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday afternoon.
The Saltdogs found the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when DH Forrestt Allday (2-for-3) scored as 2B Tyler Moore (2-for-4) reached on a fielder's choice. But in the bottom of the frame, RF Stewart IJames and C Christian Correa each hit bases-loaded singles that plated a pair of runs to give the T-Bones a 4-1 lead. CF Omar Carrizales added another run for the T-Bones in the fifth with a single that scored DH Christopher Colabello (2-for-4).
In the ninth, the Saltdogs started to rally and 3B Christian Ibarra scored on a sac fly from RF Josh Mazzola but the T-Bones ended the threat by retiring two of the next three batters.
T-Bones starter Tommy Collier (9-5) earned the win after throwing seven innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out eight batters.
