OKC Dodgers Split Double Dip with El Paso

El Paso - 8

OKC Dodgers - 7

(9 innings)

OKC Dodgers - 2

El Paso - 0

(7 innings)

Monday, July 12, 2021 - Southwest University Park - El Paso, Texas

Game 1 Summary: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas resumed a game that was suspended Sunday night due to rain. The teams picked up play in a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning. Between the seventh and eighth innings, the Dodgers had five at-bats with the go-ahead run in scoring position, but could not break through. El Paso's Gosuke Katoh broke the tie with a solo home run in the eighth inning that ultimately proved to be the difference in an 8-7 win for the Chihuahuas.

The Dodgers led the game, 7-0, entering the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday. The Chihuahuas scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning - including an inside-the-park grand slam - and then evened the score in the sixth inning before the game was halted. OKC scored two runs in the third inning with RBI singles by Keibert Ruiz and Luke Raley. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Sheldon Neuse each homered for OKC in the fourth inning, accounting for four runs. Tsutsugo picked up another RBI in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice.

Game 2 Summary: Mitch White delivered six scoreless innings, and two runs by the OKC offense in the third inning held up in a 2-0 win in seven innings in the regularly scheduled game Monday night. White scattered six hits - all singles - over his six frames with no walks and two strikeouts. He combined with Kevin Quackenbush on the team's second shutout of the season. The Dodgers (31-28) strung three straight hits together with two outs in the third inning to score the game's only runs. Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a RBI single, and Cristian Santana followed with a RBI double to make it 2-0. The score remained the same in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Chihuahuas (25-32) loaded the bases with one out. Pinch hitter Tyler Malone hit a line drive toward the middle, but it was caught by shortstop Sheldon Neuse, who then stepped on second base to turn a game-ending, unassisted double play.

Of Note:

-Following Monday's results, the Dodgers are now 17-5 in the last 22 road games and improved their record in El Paso to 7-4 this season. They have won three of the last four games in the current series after dropping the opener Thursday. OKC has not lost consecutive road games since May 24 and has followed up each of the last seven road losses with a win in the next game.

-The game that began Sunday marked the second time in three games a team had a 7-0 lead slip away. The Dodgers overcame a 7-0 deficit Friday to win, 15-11. On Sunday, the Chihuahuas trailed, 7-0, entering the bottom of the fifth inning. They scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored another run in the sixth inning to tie the game before it entered a rain delay. They scored the only run of the game when play resumed on Monday to take the 8-7 win. It's the second time this season OKC lost a game when leading by at least seven runs (also May 23 at Albuquerque).

-The Chihuahuas scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday's game, tying the most runs scored in an inning by an opponent this season. El Paso also scored six runs in an inning two nights prior. The final five runs in Sunday's fifth inning scored with two outs, including an inside-the-park grand slam by Taylor Kohlwey. Kohlwey sent a fly ball to center field that OKC's DJ Peters overran, as the ball went all the way to the wall, allowing Kohlwey to round the bases. It was the first grand slam hit by an opponent this year and the third inside-the-park home run hit against the Dodgers over the last 42 games.

-The Dodgers hit two homers Sunday before the game was suspended for the team's fourth consecutive multi-homer game. After hitting 11 homers in the first four games of the series, they were held without a homer Monday night. On the other hand, the Dodgers didn't allow a homer Monday either and have kept El Paso inside the park in three of the last four games.

-El Paso's 8-7 win in the first game marked the sixth time an opponent has notched a win against OKC in its last at-bat this season.

-In his first game back with OKC since his most recent option from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mitch White did not allow a run over 6.0 innings, marking the first time in his career he completed 6.0 innings at the Triple-A or Major League levels. It was his longest outing since May 6, 2019 with Double-A Tulsa against Corpus Christi. All six hits against White were singles, including four infield hits. White notched two strikeouts and did not allow a walk while throwing a season-high 75 pitches.

-The shutout in Game 2 was the team's second shutout of the season and first since May 25 at Albuquerque. The two total runs scored were the lowest in any OKC game this season.

-Cristian Santana hit safely in each game, running his season-high hitting streak to eight games (10-for-33).

-Kevin Quackenbush escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning Monday, earning his league-leading 13th save of the season.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas finish their series at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday, with the Dodgers aiming for a series win. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

