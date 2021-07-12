Skeeters Late Rally Not Enough in Loss to Tacoma

(SUGAR LAND, Texas)







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters surged late Monday night but were defeated 6-4 by the Tacoma Rainiers at Constellation Field.

After falling behind 6-0 through three innings, the Skeeters clawed back with two runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

JJ Matijevic kicked off the Skeeters scoring with a two-run homer to right field. It was his fourth home run since joining the Skeeters from Double A Corpus Christi.

Miguelangel Sierra hit his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning and CJ Hinojosa drove in Jake Meyers with a single three batters later, after Meyers doubled off the right-field wall. Tacoma right-hander Justin Grimm did not allow a hit through the final 1 1/3 innings to pick up his first save of the year.

Tacoma struck with three runs in the first on a three-run home run from Jose Marmolejos. He added a two-run shot in the third inning, with Wyatt Mathisen chipping in a solo homer that inning as well.

Skeeters starter Ryan Hartman surrendered all three homers and was issued the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits through five innings of work. Tacoma starter Logan Verrett received the win, tossing 7 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, with six strikeouts.

The Skeeters and Rainiers finish out their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field. Right-hander Peter Solomon will take on Tacoma left-hander David Huff.

