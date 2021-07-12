Ruiz Blasts, Duncan Deals Isotopes to Fourth Straight Victory

Isotopes 4 (23-35), Express 2 (28-31) - Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes made the most of their three hits on Monday night ... Greg Bird had an RBI double in the first inning before Rio Ruiz launched a three-run homer in the second for what ended up being the difference in the game ... Alan Trejo had the other base hit ... Albuquerque drew seven walks (including three by Bird) while also striking out 15 times, one shy of a season-worst.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Frank Duncan turned in his second exceptional start in three outings as a Tope, allowing four hits and two runs in six innings ... Nelson Gonzalez got out of a two-on, none-out jam in the seventh ... Ben Bowden turned in a perfect eighth with a pair of punchouts before Zac Rosscup continued his dominant season by striking out the side in order for the save.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque has their first four-game winning streak on the road since sweeping El Paso over Labor Day weekend to end the 2016 season ... Their previous four-game streak came at home Aug. 8-11, 2019 vs. San Antonio and Round Rock ... The Isotopes have clinched a series win at Dell Diamond for the first time since June 2011 ... Rosscup has worked 14 consecutive scoreless outings spanning 13.2 innings and has not allowed a hit in nine appearances since being activated from the Injured List on June 22.

ON DECK: The Topes will attempt to take five of six from Round Rock tomorrow night in what is slated to be a pitching rematch of the series opener, when Ian Clarkin (0-5, 8.92) takes the hill against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 5.51). First pitch from Texas is set for 6:05 PM MT.

