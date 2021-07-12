Las Vegas Aviators Outfielder Cody Thomas Named Triple-A West Player of the Week

July 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that outfielder Cody Thomas was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (July 5-11).

Thomas joins infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13) as the second Aviators player to be named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021.

Thomas appeared in five games and batted .478 (11-for-23) with nine extra-base hits (five doubles, triple, three home runs), 11 RBI and four multiple-hit games. He was 4-for-5, walk, double, triple, 2 HR, 4 RBI for a season-best 13 total bases at Reno on Friday, July 9. He had a two-run double in the 10th inning to break the 10-10 tie (Aviators won, 12-10).

Overall, he has appeared in 48 games and is batting .304 (55-for-181) with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs (tied for team lead) and 47 RBI (ranks 3rd in Triple-A West). He leads Triple-A West in slugging percentage (.696), extra-base hits (36) and ranks 2nd in Triple-A West in OPS (1.061).

Thomas currently has a seven-game hitting streak (July 3 - present) and is batting .455 (15-for-33) with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over that stretch.

The Aviators will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in a six-game homestand from Thursday-Tuesday, July 15-20 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 12, 2021

Las Vegas Aviators Outfielder Cody Thomas Named Triple-A West Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.