Chihuahuas Split Two Games with Oklahoma City Monday

July 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso 8 Oklahoma City 7 - Completion of Sunday's Suspended Game

WP: Thompson (3-2)

LP: Feliz (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:48 (:38 delay)

Attn: 6,480

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-0 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the fifth inning Sunday and rallied to tie the game 7-7 before the rain suspension in the seventh inning. Gosuke Katoh hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to give the Chihuahuas an 8-7 comeback win.

Taylor Kohlwey hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday. It was the fifth inside-the-park home run in Chihuahuas history and the first inside-the-park grand slam ever by a Chihuahuas batter. It was El Paso's third grand slam of the season.

El Paso starter Jerry Keel hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, the third RBI by a Chihuahuas starting pitcher in the series.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Box Score | 07/12/21 (milb.com)

Oklahoma City 2 El Paso 0 - Monday - Seven Innings

WP: White (1-0)

LP: Miller (1-3)

S: Quackenbush (13)

Time: 2:10

Attn: 4,945

The Dodgers defeated the Chihuahuas 2-0 in the second game Monday. It was the first time the Chihuahuas were shut out in 2021.

Luis Campusano went 3-for-3 in his first game back after playing in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Colorado.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/12/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (31-28), El Paso (25-32)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Markus Solbach (0-3, 6.65) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-6, 5.77). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.