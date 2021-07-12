Express Drop Fourth Straight Contest to Isotopes in 4-2 Final

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (28-31) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (23-35) by a final score of 4-2 for the second consecutive night as the visitors clinched a series win at Dell Diamond on Monday. The Express pitching staff totaled 15 strikeouts, with RHP Luis Ortiz and RHP Jharel Cotton both tying their season highs with three and five K's, respectively, over a combined 4.1 scoreless innings.

Round Rock RHP Drew Anderson (3-5, 3.95) suffered the night's loss after throwing for 4.2 innings in a start that saw four runs on three hits and five walks along with seven strikeouts. Albuquerque RHP Frank Duncan (2-0, 1.50) tallied six strikeouts in his 6.0 start and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk for the win.

Each side put a run on the board in the first frame. SS Taylor Motter drew a one-out walk then scored on a double from 1B Greg Bird for the Isotopes. On the Express side, CF Leody Taveras hit a double to reach base then advanced to third on a Curtis Terry fly out before scoring on a single from DH Yohel Pozo.

Albuquerque snagged a 4-1 lead in the second inning when 3B Alan Trejo hit a leadoff single before C Chris Rabago drew a walk to put two runners on. 2B Rio Ruiz then cleared the bases with a three-run home run to right field for the advantage.

Round Rock added its second run as SS Yonny Hernandez scored in the sixth. After hitting his second triple in as many contests, the shortstop came home thanks to a sacrifice fly from Taveras.

LHP Zac Rosscup recorded his second save of the series for the Isotopes with a ninth inning that featured three Express strikeouts, sealing the 4-2 victory for Albuquerque.

Round Rock and Albuquerque close out their six-game series on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 5.51) is set for the series-finale start against Isotopes LHP Ian Clarkin (0-5, 8.92). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

