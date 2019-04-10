OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 10, 2019

April 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-4) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (4-2)

Game #7 of 140/Road #2 of 70 (0-1)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Brock Stewart (NR, -.--) vs. OMA-RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (0-0, 2.25)

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 | Werner Park | Papillion, Neb. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their three-game road series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 6:35 p.m. at Werner Park. The Dodgers have dropped three of the last four games entering this evening.

Last Game: The OKC Dodgers were held without a run or extra-base hit for the first time in 2019 during a 4-0 loss to Omaha Tuesday night at Werner Park. Both starting pitchers were sharp in their first outings of the season. Making his team and organizational debut, Rob Zastryzny kept Omaha without a run over five frames. He gave up just two singles and did not have a runner reach third base. The lefty walked two and struck out six. Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Dziedzic matched zeroes with Zastryzny, turning in 5.1 scoreless innings, scattering four singles with one walk and two strikeouts. With the game still in a scoreless stalemate in the sixth inning, Omaha's Nicky Lopez led off with a double and later scored on wild pitch with two outs by Justin Grimm. Omaha reliever Kyle Zimmer walked three of five batters to start the seventh inning, loading the bases with two outs, but Matt Beaty grounded out to end the threat. Omaha put runners at second and third base with none out in the bottom of the inning, but Grimm and teammate Josh Smoker kept the Dodgers down just by one run after two strikeouts and a groundout. Cheslor Cuthbert connected on a solo home run to left field in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 2-0. Later with two outs and runners at second and third base, Elier Hernandez brought home two more runs following an infield single. Omaha reliever Kevin Lenik (1-0) picked up the win and Grimm (0-2) took the loss for OKC.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart makes his first start of the season for the OKC Dodgers...Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7. Over a combined 4.0 innings of relief against Arizona and Colorado, he allowed eight runs and nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1), while posting a 2.99 ERA and 3-3 record...He was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for July 23-29, 2018 following a one-run, two-hit outing over 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks against Albuquerque July 26 in OKC. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Stewart last pitched against the Storm Chasers Aug. 22, 2018 in OKC, holding the Omaha to one run and three hits over 5.0 IP with one walk and one strikeout in a no decision. Over four total career appearances against Omaha, Stewart is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA over 19.2 IP with five walks and 20 strikeouts.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019:0-1 2018: 8-8 All-time: 157-147 At OMA: 76-77

The Dodgers travel to Omaha for the first three of 16 regular-season meetings against the Storm Chasers, all of which will be played between now and May 29...The teams last met during a three-game series Aug. 21-23, 2018 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the Dodgers taking the final two meetings of the season...OKC started the 2018 season 4-2 against Omaha, but then dropped six of eight meetings before winning the final two...Edwin Ríos batted .410 in 16 games against the Storm Chasers last season, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles and two home runs. He also led the Dodgers with 10 RBI and nine runs scored in the season series, although he did strike out 20 times in 61 at-bats...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have lost four straight games at Werner Park and lost five of their last six games at the venue. During the four-game skid, the team has scored a total of four runs while batting .177 overall (23x130) and 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position. They Dodgers have managed just four extra-base hits (all doubles), scored in three of 37 innings and struck out 34 times against six walks.

On Strike: The Dodgers pitching staff has an incredible 79 strikeouts through the first six games of 2019 - the most by any team in Triple-A or Double-A and third overall in the Minors (Low-A Quad Cities --84; High-A Visalia -- 83). The next closest team in the PCL is Tacoma with 63 K's...The Dodgers pitching staff has combined for double-digit strikeout performances in each of the first six games of the season. Last night in his Dodgers debut, Rob Zastryzny recorded six of OKC's 11 total strikeouts. Oklahoma City had 10 strikeouts Monday, 14 Sunday, 18 Saturday, 12 Friday and 14 Thursday...Saturday's 18 strikeouts were the most in a single game for OKC since also recording 18 K's in a May 21, 2017 game that extended to 10 innings at El Paso...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 strikeouts, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 punchouts.

Engine Trouble: The Dodgers have scored a league-low 17 runs so far this season, while their 40 total hits and .213 team average both rank 15th out of 16 teams in the PCL...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have scored in just one of the last 22 innings and two of the last 28 innings (six runs total). Tuesday night they collected six singles and went 1-for-15 with runners on base, including 0 for the last 11...Overall, OKC is 7-for-37 with runners in scoring position (.189)...OKC batters have struck out 59 times through six games, tied for the eight-most K's in the league.

It's Not How You Start...: Omaha scored a run in the sixth inning Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead as the Dodgers' opponent has now scored first in all six games to begin the season...The Dodgers have yet to score a run in the first or second inning and have scored just one run through the first three innings over the first six games...However, despite being shut out yesterday, Oklahoma City has come on late in games, scoring 14 of their 17 total runs so far this season in the sixth inning or later, including 10 of their 17 total runs in the seventh inning...Last season the Dodgers were 20-41 when the opponent scored first.

Sophomore Surge: Will Smith is off to a phenomenal start after struggling at the Triple-A level to end last season. Through his first four games, Smith is 6-for-16 with four extra-base hits and three walks against three strikeouts. During his time with OKC in 2018, Smith went just 12-for-87 (.138). He totaled only five extra-base hits and had seven walks against 37 strikeouts.

Leaders of the Pack: Three players have accounted for 18 of the Dodgers' first 40 hits. Matt Beaty, Daniel Castro and Will Smith have tallied six hits apiece. The trio has combined to go 18-for-56 (.321), while the rest of the team is 22-for-132 (.167).

Around the Horn: Last night marked just the second time OKC lost its road opener in the last six seasons and was OKC's first shutout loss in a road opener since a 9-0 defeat (seven innings) in Memphis to start 2013...Current Dodgers outfielder Paulo Orlando played in 432 games over six seasons with Omaha to rank 11th all-time in franchise history. Orlando spent the last 11 seasons of his career in the Kansas City Royals organization...Omaha recorded five stolen bases against the Dodgers last night and Oklahoma City has allowed a league-leading 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. No other PCL team has surrendered more than eight steals so far...OKC is looking to avoid a 2-5 start for the first time since 2011. Last year the team didn't endure its fourth loss until Game #16 and fifth loss until Game #23.

