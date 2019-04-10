I-Cubs Postponed Due to Weather

DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to low temperatures and high winds. The game will be made up on a to be determined date during New Orleans' return to Des Moines in May.

The two teams are slated for a 12:08 p.m. series finale tomorrow at Principal Park. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

