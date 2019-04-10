Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds

April 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (4-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-4)

Game #7/Home Game #2

Tuesday, April 10, 7:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (0-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (0-0, 0.00)

Walk It Off: Last night's thrilling victory for the Missions was their first come from behind win of the season. The Missions entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 5-4 before Mauricio Dubon came through with a walk off single. It was the first walk off game of the season for San Antonio.

Starting Fast: San Antonio has scored first in all six games thus far in 2019. They have scored within the first three innings in four of their six games.

Photo Finishes: The Missions have thrived offensively in late game situations in the early part of the season. All six games the Missions have played have been decided by three runs or fewer. In three of those games San Antonio has been tied through eight innings and have come out victorious in all three.

The Later, The Better: The Missions have been the best offensive ninth innng team in the Pacific Coast League this season. The Missions are tied with El Paso for the best ninth inning batting average, hitting at a .385 (10-for-26) clip. The Missions have the most ninth inning runs (8), total bases (19), home runs (2), and stolen bases (2) in the PCL.

Twice is Nice: Lucas Erceg belted two home runs last night in the Missions' 6-5 series-opening victory. It was the first multi-homer game of Erceg's career. He was the first Missions player to hit two home runs in a game since Josh Naylor on July 3, 2018 at Arkansas.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Bubba Derby (@Bderby11) @Mauriciodubon10 bringing our new city to its feet! Let's go! @missionsmilb

MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) #Brewers No. 8 prospect Lucas Erceg ripped his first two Triple-A homers for @missionsmilb -- the first two-homer game of his @MiLB career. Here's how all @Brewers prospects fared: atmlb.com/2JN251r

KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) Happy Wednesday! Start your morning off right with this walk-off from @Mauriciodubon10 as the Missions beat the Memphis Redbirds 6-5 Tuesday night in the team's Triple-A home debut @missionsmilb #KSATsports

Lily Wu (KansasLily) What can @WichitaBaseball expect during their home opener? Here's a look at the first @missionsmilb Triple A home game in #SanAntonio. #NPPAASW [ð¥] facebook.com/137018306702/p... @Chandler4TV

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.