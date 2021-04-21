Oilers Point Streak Snapped by Rapid City

April 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - Tulsa saw its six-game point streak snapped by Rapid City in a 4-1 loss at the BOK Center on Wednesday.

Hunter Garlent scored the opening goal of the game 13:26 into the action, tipping a shot from Mike Hedden to the top of the net. Stephen Baylis closed the period out 2-0, scoring with 2:16 left in the frame.

Avery Peterson scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season 1:28 into the second period, dropping to one knee before releasing a blast over the shoulder of Devin Williams. Conor Landrigan made it a 3-1 game with a goal in his first professional appearance, powering a puck through the shoulder of Brad Barone 11:07 into the period. Avery Peterson closed the scoreline 4-1 with 4:31 left in the second period, beating Williams from the right wing. Hayden Hawkey made his Oilers debut in relief of Williams with 24:31 remaining in the game, stopping seven of seven shots.

The Oilers face Rapid City again on April 23 and 24 at the BOK Center, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.