Oilers Sign Rookie Forward Conor Landrigan

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Conor Landrigan.

Landrigan, 25, comes to Green Country off a strong senior season, racking up 24 points (9G, 15A) in just 10 games with Utica College. The forward totaled 114 points (46G, 68A) in 86 collegiate games for the Pioneers. Landrigan left Utica College with UCHC All-Rookie Team, Rookie of the Year, First Team All-Conference, and Player of the Year honors.

"Conor is coming off a very strong college career," said head coach Rob Murray. "He's a good skater, and he shoots the puck well. He's not a huge guy, but he does upgrade our size up front a bit."

The New Tripoli, PA native finished his junior career in the NA3HL, captaining the Binghamton Jr. Senators in 2016-17. Landrigan compiled 122 points (52G, 70A) and +88 rating in just 45 games with Binghamton. The 6'0, 185 lbs. forward spent the 2014-15 season at Kent School in Connecticut, logging 24 points (10G, 14A) in 24 games. Oilers' defenseman and alternate captain Mike McKee played for Kent School from 2009-2011.

Tulsa kicks off its three-game set against Rapid City this week, starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers finish the homestand on April 23 and 24, with both games taking place at 7:05 p.m.

