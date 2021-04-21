Anthony Wyse Joins Greenville to Complete Trade with Indy

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired defenseman Anthony Wyse from the Indy Fuel. The acquisition completes a trade made between Greenville and Indy on March 10 which featured David Broll joining the Upstate packaged with future considerations.

Wyse, 25, joins Greenville amid his rookie professional season. The Newton, Massachusetts native posted two assists in 12 games with Indy Fuel during 2020-21. Prior to turning pro, Wyse completed four seasons at University of New Hampshire from 2016-2020.

While collegiate, the blueliner earned the Rod Langway Best Defenseman Award during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 campaigns.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will kick off a three-game set versus the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, April 23. Puck drop on Friday night from the North Charleston Coliseum is slated for 7:05 p.m.

