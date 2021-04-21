Anthony Wyse Traded to Greenville

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday that they have traded forward Anthony Wyse to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to satisfy the future considerations owed to Greenville as part of the trade that sent forward Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Tim Davison to Indy on March 10.

Wyse, 25, joined the Fuel on February 14 after he finished his four-year collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire in 2019-20. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman skated in 12 games for the Fuel tallying two assists and a plus-one rating.

Indy begins a three-game series against an unfamiliar opponent on Friday night, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears. Orlando has earned points in their last three games, while the Fuel are looking for their first back-to-back wins since March 20th.

