ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 21, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Austin Farley, F
South Carolina:
Sean Romeo, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Kameron Kielly, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Schneider, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Delete Brad Morrison, F recalled to Syracuse by Florida (NHL)
Delete Anthony Wyse, D traded to Greenville
Kansas City:
Add Austin Farley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Michael Joly, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
South Carolina:
Add Alex Dubeau, G activated from reserve
Add Caleb Herbert, F activated from reserve
Add Max Novak, F activated from reserve
Delete Tariq Hammond, D placed on reserve
Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)
Tulsa:
Add Conor Landrigan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Pleskach, F placed on reserve
