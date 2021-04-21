ECHL Transactions - April 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 21, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Austin Farley, F

South Carolina:

Sean Romeo, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Kameron Kielly, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Schneider, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Delete Brad Morrison, F recalled to Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Delete Anthony Wyse, D traded to Greenville

Kansas City:

Add Austin Farley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Michael Joly, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

South Carolina:

Add Alex Dubeau, G activated from reserve

Add Caleb Herbert, F activated from reserve

Add Max Novak, F activated from reserve

Delete Tariq Hammond, D placed on reserve

Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)

Tulsa:

Add Conor Landrigan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Pleskach, F placed on reserve

